Kolkata has a new spot to chill
The moment we entered Old Town Road Café & Kitchen, it transported us back to our childhood. What struck us instantly was the upside-down chessboard hanging from the ceiling, welcoming us at the entrance. A flight of stairs up, the café exuded warmth and a vibrant ambience with lots of green elements lending a charm. Owned by Rohit Bhoot, Gautam Bajoria, and Vedika Sureka Agarwal, the newest spot in the town got a big thumbs up from us for its minimalist and cheerful ambience.

Hanging Chess at the entrance
We began our lunch with a tangy bowl of masala chips. Crispy chips with tomato cubes, lime juice, and chillies instantly gave a spicy kick to our tongues. Moving from sour to savoury, we dug into a plateful of Cheese overloaded nachos. The spicy nachos were covered in the warm gooey cheese sauce that made each nachos very cheesy and wholesome. We paired it with the daab mojito, which was not only refreshing, but was also served in an actual daab.

Cheese Overloaded Nachos
Up next was the Shroom lover pizza. This is a must-try for all the mushroom lovers. Each slice was loaded with an assortment of mushrooms, herbs, and cheese, topped with finger-licking truffle oil. The umami flavour took prominence with each slice and the mushrooms with varied textures made the pizza a unique find on the menu.

Shroom lover pizza
The next meal, which was a shareable one, took us back to the carefree days of sharing food with friends. The chai platter had nimki, biscuit, bhujiya, mathri, achaar, puffs, and butter toast to go along with hot cups of chai. If you happen to be taking a walk around the area, it’s a great opportunity to walk into the café and relive memories with this platter. We remembered Vedika’s words, “Old Town Road, the name was just a random idea, but ever since that day, nothing else has sounded quite as good. Tthe name brings with it a vibe of old school that we miss these days”, which manifested itself through this platter.

Chai Platter
Another unique serve was the khakra platter comprising crispy rectangular khakras with spicy salsa, spicy mayonnaise, and a mint chutney dip. We wrapped up the meal with a blueberry cheesecake. The compact cheesecake with a drizzle of blueberry sauce and limited sweetness won our hearts. Old Town Road Cafe & Kitchen is definitely the new hangout spot of the town. We recommend making a trip with friends and family and taking some snaps for the ’gram at its Instagrammable corners.

Blueberry Cheesecake
Meal for two: Rs 1,000+. 12 pm - 2 am. On 1st Floor, 14A, Ballygunge Circular Road

