Kolkata has a new spot to chill

The next meal, which was a shareable one, took us back to the carefree days of sharing food with friends. The chai platter had nimki, biscuit, bhujiya, mathri, achaar, puffs, and butter toast to go along with hot cups of chai. If you happen to be taking a walk around the area, it’s a great opportunity to walk into the café and relive memories with this platter. We remembered Vedika’s words, “Old Town Road, the name was just a random idea, but ever since that day, nothing else has sounded quite as good. Tthe name brings with it a vibe of old school that we miss these days”, which manifested itself through this platter.