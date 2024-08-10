This popular Kolkata lounge diner has a new set of global flavours

We kicked off a late lunch with Roasted broccoli and almond soup with brie toast. The smooth and creamy texture of the soup with the almonds serving as a texture-breaker was a delight to dig into. The warmth of the dish was just apt to calm our nerves in this dicey weather.

The Olive and feta paneer tikka was a one-of-a-kind starter -cheesy, saucy, and full of savoury and smoky flavours which burst in our mouths. We paired it with the Jamuntini, a crafted cocktail with the tang of Jamun and the spiciness of mixed spices which left a wonderful after-taste.