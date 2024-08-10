This popular Kolkata lounge diner has a new set of global flavours

Soak in the kolkata weather while indulging in a delightful array of food and drinks as you make yourself comfortable on the rooftop of Drunken Teddy café and lounge. Indulge recently went to check out their new menu launched to mark the property’s first revolution around the sun.
We kicked off a late lunch with Roasted broccoli and almond soup with brie toast. The smooth and creamy texture of the soup with the almonds serving as a texture-breaker was a delight to dig into. The warmth of the dish was just apt to calm our nerves in this dicey weather.
The Olive and feta paneer tikka was a one-of-a-kind starter -cheesy, saucy, and full of savoury and smoky flavours which burst in our mouths. We paired it with the Jamuntini, a crafted cocktail with the tang of Jamun and the spiciness of mixed spices which left a wonderful after-taste.
For those who want to experience a salad with a twist, Not your ordinary Watermelon and Feta salad must be on their list. Feta cheese sandwiched between watermelon cut in circular discs and dressed with ginger-honey dressing was a wholesome meal.
For all our knick-knacks, the Lebanese Mezze platter with a range of falafel, pita, feta, hummus, labneh, baba ghanoush, taboulleh, lavash was the perfect snack. It was paired with the mocktail Virgin Strawberry Margarita which we felt could have had an elevated taste if the saltiness of the spice rim did not overtake the sweetness of the drink itself.
For our main course, we slurped through a bowlful of Crystal Ravioli. The burst of the cheesiness of the ravioli and the mildly spiced-up gravy balanced the flavours on point.
Desserts called for their signature Biscoff Cheesecake which was soft and velvety; and the Boba Tres Leches. This milk cake with a twist won our hearts! The boba pearls gave a different texture to the cake and that added to the look and taste of the dessert sweetness, but not overdone.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500 + onwards