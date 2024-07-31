This youthful diner in Kolkata introduces an India-inspired cocktail menu

Want to know what would make your weekend happening, weekdays rejoicing, and shoo away mid-week blues? Check out the new India-inspired cocktail menu dropped by Traffic Gastropub. This revamped menu includes classic Indian flavours like rabri, shukto and more, which have been innovatively moulded with various spirits to give off a unique taste.
One can check out Rabri Gram, which is an innovative concoction made with rabri and whiskey; or the vodka-infused spicy tomato water called Blood Less Mary, which consists of the vibrant flavours of Andhra Pradesh. Embark on a sweet journey with Koor Breeze, which brings to the palate Kashmir’s apples and kharik dates.
In what can be called the highlight of the menu, the Maya Veda, brings to the table the Bengali shukto in a never-before-seen form. It uses shukto brine and is crafted from drumsticks and mustard, giving the much needed hint of pungency. It is a true example of innovation and re-invention keeping the traditional classics in mind.
The menu comprises 11 items which are each equally unique yet tasty. All of them go very well with their revamped food menu. It is recommended to give their signature dishes — Uble Hue Ande Ka Funda, Ghughni Bruschetta, Dragon Fish, Cripsy Basil Prawn, Golden Fried Calamari, Seafood Bonanza, Pizza, Gnocchi Arrabbiata — a try.
Price: INR 700 onwards. At Traffic Gastropub, City Centre II.