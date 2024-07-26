This new pizzeria in South Kolkata serves delightful combinations

We started off with the classic Cappuccino but were surprised to find out that we weren’t served just a cuppa but rather an entire experience. A wood board full of details about beans, a palate cleanser, a cookie, jaggery, or sugar as per taste, was what greeted us. We then moved on to a half-and- half veg Rosemary Potato pizza, comprising rosemary potato and margherita. While the traditional margherita with its thick crust made in the wood fire-oven and cheesy toppings were a delight to dig into, the sweet sauce, and peppery potatoes of the Rosemary Potato Pizza instantly made us reach out for another slice.