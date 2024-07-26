This new pizzeria in South Kolkata serves delightful combinations

If you find the combination of coffee and cheesy pizzas irresistible then South Kolkata’s PICO should be in your checklist. Cleverly coined as PI (Pizza) and CO (Coffee), this latest joint by Prateek Didwania is already turning into a haven for coffee lovers for its youthful and energetic vibes. We went over to check out what the space has to offer.
Located in the by-lanes of Lake Road, this cosy café won our hearts with its simple yet graceful décor. With pastel shades and soft lights adorning the interiors, the den can easily host 50+ guests. But what caught our eyes were the various types of brewing equipments and the guided demonstration of the brews which enabled us to know where our cup of coffee comes from and how it is brewed.
We started off with the classic Cappuccino but were surprised to find out that we weren’t served just a cuppa but rather an entire experience. A wood board full of details about beans, a palate cleanser, a cookie, jaggery, or sugar as per taste, was what greeted us. We then moved on to a half-and- half veg Rosemary Potato pizza, comprising rosemary potato and margherita. While the traditional margherita with its thick crust made in the wood fire-oven and cheesy toppings were a delight to dig into, the sweet sauce, and peppery potatoes of the Rosemary Potato Pizza instantly made us reach out for another slice.
The Americano paired well with the next set of pizza consisting of BBQ chicken and pepperoni. The pizzas were meaty and we could taste the meat, cheese, and the smoky flavour of the crust in each bite.
Apart from the main attractions – pizza and coffee- PICO also serves a range of other items, from which we dug into the extremely creamy spaghetti basil pesto. All the ingredients were made in-house and further retained their individual flavours. After finishing the plateful of spaghetti in no time, we sipped their sweet orange and coffee concoction. A slight stir mixes the the sweetness of orange with the bitterness of coffee combined to make a delicious drink.
To end our meal on a sweet note, we were treated to the double chocolate brownie. A thick layer of milk and dark chocolate formed this delicious brownie which had a generous drizzle of hot chocolate on top. Within no time we devoured it along with another tasteful concoction- basil and coffee.
We definitely recommend PICO for a wholesome time with friends and family over coffee and pizzas among other delightful items.
Meal for two : Rs 1200+
At P 559 Lake Road
Open 11 am – 11 pm