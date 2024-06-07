This newly opened multi-cuisine diner in South Kolkata is winning hearts

If you want to take some time out during this scorching summer and steal a few blissful moments of peace along with delicious food on the plate, then visit the newly opened Voila Bistro at Lake Place Road. Indulge went over to check out this place too. This cosy corner is located at an easily accessible lane and the interiors boast of colourful wall art and soothing pastels like light beige and green surrounded by indoor plants. With a Duplex seating arrangement, it has ample space for a fairly big gathering and private parties on the upper level for which the space can be booked in advance.
We began by starting with a refreshing glass of Watermelon Basil Mojito. The chilled sweet and minty flavours awakened our senses and prepared us for the next course. The Prawn Aglio e Olio was presented beautifully with a crispy papad. These medium-sized prawn pieces had a subtle tinge of spice from the olives and garlic. The julienned bell peppers added a crunch and flavour to it as well. We munched on the crisps in between which elevated the dish altogether.
Moving on to the mains was the Tomato buffalo cheese caprise in a croissant. This wonderful breakfast and brunch item had the perfect balance of tangy tomato, savoury cheese and leafy kale which was evenly marinated in pesto sauce. The croissant itself was fresh and had the desired crunch in every bite.
But what made us decide to come back yet again was the Bulls eye burger. Burgers have traditionally been a comfort food for any occasion and this one too lived up to the notion. Soft and succulent chicken patties with nicely cooked egg, a layer of caramelised onion, and oodles of cheese packed together between two rounded and soft buns are all you need to comfort yourself in this heat. Served with French fries and pickled veggies, this burger had our heart.
Last but not least on the main course was the creamy, velvety Mushroom Ravioli in Mushroom Sauce. The chunky mushroom pieces were a welcome texture breaker and served with garlic bread, it transported us back to Italy.
To conclude our wholesome meal was a delicious Creme Brule which came with a blueberry infusion. The vanilla-flavoured dessert was just aptly sweet and not overdone. But the star of the dessert menu was the middle-east origin sweet and savoury Baklava with its mild sweetness and nuttiness in flavour and texture.
We recommend a visit to Voila Bistro with friends and family for a delicious meal.
43 B Lake Place Road
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+