This newly opened multi-cuisine diner in South Kolkata is winning hearts

Moving on to the mains was the Tomato buffalo cheese caprise in a croissant. This wonderful breakfast and brunch item had the perfect balance of tangy tomato, savoury cheese and leafy kale which was evenly marinated in pesto sauce. The croissant itself was fresh and had the desired crunch in every bite.

But what made us decide to come back yet again was the Bulls eye burger. Burgers have traditionally been a comfort food for any occasion and this one too lived up to the notion. Soft and succulent chicken patties with nicely cooked egg, a layer of caramelised onion, and oodles of cheese packed together between two rounded and soft buns are all you need to comfort yourself in this heat. Served with French fries and pickled veggies, this burger had our heart.