This Kolkata diner has your music game sorted for the weekend

Music lovers have two amazing musical treats awaiting you this weekend. Head over to the Hard Rock Cafe on Park Street to catch ARC Live. Let acoustic rock take centre-stage with a blend of Hindi and Bengali music. do not miss out on this high-energy act with a vibrant ambiance.

What: ARC Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: September 13, 2024

Timing: 9 pm onwards

Tickets: Online