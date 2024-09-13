Kolkata

This Kolkata diner has your music game sorted for the weekend

Check out what's in store for you on Friday and Saturday
Music lovers have two amazing musical treats awaiting you this weekend. Head over to the Hard Rock Cafe on Park Street to catch ARC Live. Let acoustic rock take centre-stage with a blend of Hindi and Bengali music. do not miss out on this high-energy act with a vibrant ambiance.

What: ARC Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: September 13, 2024

Timing: 9 pm onwards

Tickets: Online

If you happen to miss it on Friday, the diner has taken care to get your Saturday sorted with Adil Live. this acoustic set also takes you through a number of Hindi and Bengali melodies.

What: Adil Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: September 14, 2024

Timing: 9.30 pm onwards

Tickets: Online

When at the cafe , you cannot miss out on their signature items including Classic nachos, All American sliders, Kasundi Bhetki fish, Corn malai tikka and more.

