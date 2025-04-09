Bengali Literary Meet at Kolkata Centre for Creativity returns for second edition from April 11

Adding another literary festival to the face of Kolkata is the KCC Baithkkhana which is returning for its second edition cementing its ground as one of the most sought after Festival discussing Bengali literature through a contemporary lens. Curated by Chandril Bhattacharya, Sanchari Mookherjee and Tausif Rahman, the three-day event will take place between April 11- 13, 2025. Like every year, the Festival has an interesting theme picking up from the roots of Bengali literature.

Richa Agarwal, Chairperson of KCC, mentions, "What started out as a bold foray into the world of Bengali literature in 2024 is now a back for a grander second edition at KCC. With KCC Baithakkhana, we continue to unify a varied range of renowned writers, actors, musicians, filmmakers, and poets under the same roof. I believe it is essential to have interdisciplinary dialogues between art forms in a contemporary art space – which is why our festival curators have arranged a number of exciting programmes – discussions, debates, dramatic reading sessions, and musical performances – all steeped in a collective love for all things Bengali.”

KCC Baithakkhana has a grand line-up for its second edition. Here’s who you should come to listen to

This year the grand line-up includes some very popular faces from the world of literature and entertainment. Renowned faces like Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Swapnamoy Chakraborty, Joy Goswami, Anindya Chatterjee, Chandan Sen, Debshankar Halder, Srijato Bandhopadhyay would engage in thoughtful discussion from the lens of literature and writing. While actors like Anirban Bhattacharya, Swastika Mukherjee, Srijit Mukherji, Rajatava Dutta and others opine on various topics and engage in delightful conversations.