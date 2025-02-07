Kolkata

Enjoy a mesmerising fusion of Western and Hindustani classical music with Rabindrasangeet in Kolkata

Performed by ace musicians, this unique musical presentation will take place in GD Birla Sabhaghar on Sunday
A still from the rehearsals
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Experience an enchanting evening of musical brilliance as Western classical meets Hindustani classical in a unique rendition of Rabindrasangeet.

This one-of-a-kind concert will feature the harmonious blend of piano, alongside traditional Indian instruments like sarod and esraj, creating an evocative and soul-stirring performance.

Renowned artistes Sraboni Sen, Prabuddha Raha, and Paulomi Majumdar will grace the stage with their captivating voices, along with Koushik Mukherjee on sarod, Debanayan Majumdar on esraj and Soumitra Sengupta on piano.

When: Sunday, February 9, 6 pm onwards

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

