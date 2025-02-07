This Spring Fete in Kolkata is a platform to display women’s entrepreneurship and creativity

Kolkata’s renowned women welfare organisation Nari Seva Sangha is all set to host its 48th Annual Spring Fete within its grounds at Jodhpur Park. This year, the exhibition will be inaugurated today by renowned art historian and Professor Tapati Guha Thakurta and will continue till February 9.

The Spring Fete has been instrumental in giving women entrepreneurs a pedestal to showcase their talent and creativity for close to five decades. From hand crafted ceramics to comfortable saris, hand-made food to trendy jewellery which are perfect for yourself and gift purpose, one would find them all here. From modern trends to staying rooted in artistic culture, the products reflect it all. And what’s best, they do not drill a hole in your pocket. Some of the participating brands include Mita's collection, Rajasree's creation, Kay’s Kreations to name a few.