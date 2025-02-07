Experience the captivating Namaste Thailand Festival 2025 in Kolkata

Experience the captivating Namaste Thailand Festival 2025, an evening dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Thailand, at the Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata.

Presented by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata and the Royal Thai Embassy, this special event will feature Khon, Thailand’s classical masked dance-drama recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This performance brings to life the Ramakien, Thailand’s version of the Indian Ramayana, with intricate choreography, vibrant costumes, and masterful storytelling that conveys themes of heroism, devotion, and the triumph of good over evil.

Khon, traditionally performed in royal courts, represents the pinnacle of Thai artistic excellence and continues to inspire audiences with its mesmerising portrayal of Rama’s epic journey alongside mighty monkey warriors and the battle against the demon king Thotsakan. This extraordinary showcase, performed by Thailand’s Department of Fine Arts, is a testament to the enduring cultural ties between India and Thailand, uniting shared values and traditions across centuries.