Zeenat Aman brings classic Bollywood to Kolkata: A night of music and stories

Kolkata, get ready for a dazzling trip down memory lane! Legendary Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has announced a special evening of music and storytelling, promising to bring the magic of classic Bollywood to life. In an Instagram post, Zeenat shared her excitement, writing, “Kolkata, I have something special for you. An evening that doesn’t just look back - it brings the past alive, shimmering and resplendent.”

Zeenat's post hinted at a journey back to a time when music and cinema were intertwined, where melodies narrated stories and every note held a cherished memory. “Whether these tunes are old friends or new discoveries, they promise to stir your soul,” she wrote, urging fans to “tell your parents, aunts, and uncles - it’s time to dust off those dancing shoes!”