Zeenat Aman brings classic Bollywood to Kolkata: A night of music and stories

Kolkata, get ready for a dazzling trip down memory lane! Legendary Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has announced a special evening of music and storytelling, promising to bring the magic of classic Bollywood to life. In an Instagram post, Zeenat shared her excitement, writing, “Kolkata, I have something special for you. An evening that doesn’t just look back - it brings the past alive, shimmering and resplendent.”
Zeenat's post hinted at a journey back to a time when music and cinema were intertwined, where melodies narrated stories and every note held a cherished memory. “Whether these tunes are old friends or new discoveries, they promise to stir your soul,” she wrote, urging fans to “tell your parents, aunts, and uncles - it’s time to dust off those dancing shoes!”
The show, titled Yeh Shaam Mastani-Stories and songs unplugged, will take place on March 8 at 7 pm at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata. Going by the poster, the evening will see Zeenat unveiling behind-the-scenes stories from her iconic films and share anecdotes about the making of her memorable songs, all accompanied by a live band.
The event promises to be a unique blend of nostalgia, music, and personal insights from one of Bollywood's most beloved actresses. Fans are eagerly anticipating this chance to experience the golden era of Bollywood through the eyes and voice of Zeenat Aman.