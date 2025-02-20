Kolkata

Photography exhibition focussing on ‘Bonedi Baris’ of Kolkata to take place this weekend

The exhibition will highlight the grandeur and charm of these heritage mansions especially during Durga Puja
Witness photographs freeze time as the old Calcutta houses or Bonedi Baris come under the lens. The Bonedi Bari Photography Exhibition captures the essence of these heritage houses, especially during the time of Durga Puja. The exhibition is set to showcase 71 photographs by 35 photographers along with interactive sessions, glimpses into the history of these mansions and much more. The inauguration is set to take place at 5 pm on February 22 attended by participants, renowned photographers, members from the Bonedi Bari and other dignitaries.

What: Bonedi Bari Photography Exhibition 2.0

When: February 22nd and 23rd, 2025

Where: Kolkata International Foundation

Address: P 534, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Lake Terrace

