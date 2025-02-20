Photography exhibition focussing on ‘Bonedi Baris’ of Kolkata to take place this weekend

Witness photographs freeze time as the old Calcutta houses or Bonedi Baris come under the lens. The Bonedi Bari Photography Exhibition captures the essence of these heritage houses, especially during the time of Durga Puja. The exhibition is set to showcase 71 photographs by 35 photographers along with interactive sessions, glimpses into the history of these mansions and much more. The inauguration is set to take place at 5 pm on February 22 attended by participants, renowned photographers, members from the Bonedi Bari and other dignitaries.