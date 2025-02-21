Tagore and Textiles in Kolkata this weekend focuses on the Thakurbari's contribution to sartorial evolution

As part of the ongoing exhibition, Textiles from Bengal - A Shared Legacy a collaboration between Weaver’s Studio Resource Centre and Kolkata Centre for Creativity, one can immerse in a special discussion and visual presentations of the influences of Tagore’s family on textile heritage. Named, ‘Tagore & Textiles, Santiniketan & Beyond’ the event highlights their role as trend-setters with colonial-Brahmo dress to Batik, and fostering Swadeshi principles.

One can revisit the aesthetics of Batik and Alpona or learn more about Khadi, natural dyes and other forms of textiles. To make the event all the more interesting, entrepreneurs, research scholars, historians and artisans, would come forward to put their views along with dance and music performances and a choreographed fashion show.