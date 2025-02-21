Kolkata

Tagore and Textiles in Kolkata this weekend focuses on the Thakurbari's contribution to sartorial evolution

The event is conceptualised by Weaver's Studio and held at Kolkata Centre for Creativity
Representative Image
Representative Image Pexels
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

As part of the ongoing exhibition, Textiles from Bengal - A Shared Legacy a collaboration between Weaver’s Studio Resource Centre and Kolkata Centre for Creativity, one can immerse in a special discussion and visual presentations of the influences of Tagore’s family on textile heritage. Named, ‘Tagore & Textiles, Santiniketan & Beyond’ the event highlights their role as trend-setters with colonial-Brahmo dress to Batik, and fostering Swadeshi principles.

One can revisit the aesthetics of Batik and Alpona or learn more about Khadi, natural dyes and other forms of textiles. To make the event all the more interesting, entrepreneurs, research scholars, historians and artisans, would come forward to put their views along with dance and music performances and a choreographed fashion show.

What:  Tagore & Textiles: Santiniketan & Beyond  

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Amphitheatre, First Floor

When: February 21 (5 pm onwards) and 22, 2025 (3 pm onwards)

Representative Image
Photography exhibition focussing on ‘Bonedi Baris’ of Kolkata to take place this weekend
Kolkata
Event

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com