The seventh edition of the Sahaj Parav Festival is to kick off today in Kolkata

Nurturing the deep-rooted heritage and traditions in performing arts is the Sahaj Parav festival. A celebration of root music, it is all set to kick off its seventh edition from today at the Indian Museum Kolkata.
Curated by Lopamudra Mitra Productions and Dohaar, this two-day celebration will start with an inaugural ceremony where the Sahaj Parav Samman 2025 will be presented to Kanai Das Baul, senior-most Baul exponent of Bengal. It will be followed by a percussion ensemble which will be a tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain. Ustad Fazal Qureshi, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Pandit Yogesh Samsi, Shri Sabir Khan, and Sutra-dharak - Pandit Tanmoy Bose will be gracing the stage. The final act of the day will be a take on the folk music of Awadh and Bhojpuri by Malini Awasthi.
Sunday, the concluding day of the Festival will begin at 4:45 pm with the Baul-Fakir ensemble comprising Arjun Khyapa, Swapan Adhikari, Noor Alam, Amanat Fakir followed by the Sidi Dhamal Dance Group from Gujarat. A Qawwali performance by Munawar Masoon from Madhya Pradesh will be the penultimate act of the edition followed by the closing ceremony, Horibol Sankirtana and National Anthem.
What: Sahaj Parav – Season Seven
Where: Indian Museum Kolkata
When: February 22 & 23, 2025