The seventh edition of the Sahaj Parav Festival is to kick off today in Kolkata

Participants like Taufiq Qureshi, Malini Awasthi, Fazal Qureshi, and Tanmoy Bose among others will take the stage
Participants and Curator for Sahaj Parav Season Seven
Nurturing the deep-rooted heritage and traditions in performing arts is the Sahaj Parav festival. A celebration of root music, it is all set to kick off its seventh edition from today at the Indian Museum Kolkata.

All you need to know about the seventh edition of Sahaj Parav

Curated by Lopamudra Mitra Productions and Dohaar, this two-day celebration will start with an inaugural ceremony where the Sahaj Parav Samman 2025 will be presented to Kanai Das Baul, senior-most Baul exponent of Bengal. It will be followed by a percussion ensemble which will be a tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain. Ustad Fazal Qureshi, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Pandit Yogesh Samsi, Shri Sabir Khan, and Sutra-dharak - Pandit Tanmoy Bose will be gracing the stage. The final act of the day will be a take on the folk music of Awadh and Bhojpuri by Malini Awasthi.

Participants and Curator for Sahaj Parav Season Seven
Sunday, the concluding day of the Festival will begin at 4:45 pm with the Baul-Fakir ensemble comprising Arjun Khyapa, Swapan Adhikari, Noor Alam, Amanat Fakir followed by the Sidi Dhamal Dance Group from Gujarat. A Qawwali performance by Munawar Masoon from Madhya Pradesh will be the penultimate act of the edition followed by the closing ceremony, Horibol Sankirtana and National Anthem.

What: Sahaj Parav – Season Seven

Where: Indian Museum Kolkata

When: February 22 & 23, 2025

