This Kolkata diner brings back the rare art of clay pot cooking through this culinary festival

Embrace the warmth and flavours of slow-cooked food at this Claypot Festival initiated by TESS, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. This festival pays homage to the traditional method of cooking in clay pots which is a unique and staple feature of Asian cuisines. The menu which has been thoughtfully curated contains dishes which are bound to appeal to vegetarians, non-vegetarians and vegans. It includes Asian greens and Udon noodles in Chilli garlic sauce or Tofu and greens for vegetarians. Those who prefer a non-vegetarian fare can opt for Chicken, shitake- rice pot, or Pork and greens rice pot to name a few.