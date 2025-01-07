Kolkata

This Kolkata diner brings back the rare art of clay pot cooking through this culinary festival

This festival will last for only ten days in January. Here's all you need to know about this festival
Embrace the warmth and flavours of slow-cooked food at this Claypot Festival initiated by TESS, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. This festival pays homage to the traditional method of cooking in clay pots which is a unique and staple feature of Asian cuisines.  The menu which has been thoughtfully curated contains dishes which are bound to appeal to vegetarians, non-vegetarians and vegans. It includes Asian greens and Udon noodles in Chilli garlic sauce or Tofu and greens for vegetarians. Those who prefer a non-vegetarian fare can opt for Chicken, shitake- rice pot, or Pork and greens rice pot to name a few.

What: Claypot Festival

Where: TESS, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

When: January 9 - 19, 2025

Timings: 11 am - 11 pm

Price: Rs 550+ onwards

