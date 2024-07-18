This new spot in Kolkata offers comfort and luxury

YAYAvar’s, (pronounced in Bengali as Jajabor) wonderful take on the roadside/ highway food of the country and beyond evoked travel scenes from our memory. While the tunes of Radha – Krishna played as we bit into the Mathura ke Dubke wale aloo; Deepika Padukone’s revelation of her favourite cheesy Ema Datshi swarmed in our heads as we took a spoonful from our own plate. Interestingly, YAYAvar gave off a completely sun-kissed vibe in the morning when it turned into the breakfast hub. We dug into their freshly made South Indian delicacies and munched on breads, hot off the oven. With fresh fruit juices, cut fruits, a variety of yogurts and live counters quickly whipping up dishes in front of us, our breakfast was finally complete.

With an extensive range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes to choose from, along with cocktails and mocktails to accompany the plates, a holistic ambiance and tuneful music, Yayavar surely had all the reasons to convince us to come back for lunch or dinner.