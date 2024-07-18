This new spot in Kolkata offers comfort and luxury

Luxury and comfort has a new address in the heart of the city. Nestled in the interiors of the bustling streets of Ballygunge is the newly opened oasis of bliss- Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. It's majestic silhouette cannot be missed from the road and upon entering the space, what we found striking were the innumerable aesthetic photo corners right from the reception to the corridors which got us hooked like many guests to take good photographs in the right nooks and corners for the gram!
Inside the den
The spacious hotel boasts 93 rooms over seven floors, along with a conference hall, a sprawling backyard to host events, a swimming pool, and two concept diners. Our room was indeed spacious, decorated in pastel shades of whites and blues reflecting minimalism. Equipped with all modern amenities the room was quite comfortable however, we thought a work desk could have further elevated the utility game, given that the vibe of the place is perfect for corporate travelers. The room and even the corridors were done up with unique Kolkata memorabilia like a map of South to Central Kolkata with iconic landmarks, paintings of the yellow taxi, or scenes from everyday life. These thoughtful elements gave us a young and youthful vibe of living and breathing in the heart of the city.
Varied Tastes
The culinary flavours of the hotel were a tale to remember. Tess, was all about global flavours. From the healthy Mushroom Salad with an assortment of fried mushrooms to the Charcoal truffle cream cheese fried dumplings with all its crunch and creaminess or the Prawn chung fung, Wok tossed flat noodles to aromatic Jasmine Rice; we could not forget the Asian flavours of the restaurant long after the meal was over. For desserts, we completely recommend trying out their homemade gelato in four flavours the best of which was the tangy and sweet, Red Cherry Cheesecake Gelato.
YAYAvar’s, (pronounced in Bengali as Jajabor) wonderful take on the roadside/ highway food of the country and beyond evoked travel scenes from our memory. While the tunes of Radha – Krishna played as we bit into the Mathura ke Dubke wale aloo; Deepika Padukone’s revelation of her favourite cheesy Ema Datshi swarmed in our heads as we took a spoonful from our own plate. Interestingly, YAYAvar gave off a completely sun-kissed vibe in the morning when it turned into the breakfast hub. We dug into their freshly made South Indian delicacies and munched on breads, hot off the oven. With fresh fruit juices, cut fruits, a variety of yogurts and live counters quickly whipping up dishes in front of us, our breakfast was finally complete.
With an extensive range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes to choose from, along with cocktails and mocktails to accompany the plates, a holistic ambiance and tuneful music, Yayavar surely had all the reasons to convince us to come back for lunch or dinner.
Fit Check!
The gymnasium equipped with state-of-the-art equipment did not disappoint the fitness enthusiast in us. And we had good reason to burn some calories too! Their temperature-controlled pool beside had a view of the Kolkata skyline like no other and compelled us to jump into it to take a few laps while watching the hues of the setting sun.
Look Around
No stay in Kolkata is complete without a quick sightseeing. Being centrally located and well connected to all public transport systems or with easy access to private cabs, there are many options to choose from. One can take the iconic tram ride from the Gariahat Tram depot or visit the famed Birla Mandir. Moving further South, the Kalighat and the shopping malls await you while in central one can soak in the party vibes at Park Street, visit the landmarks- Victoria Memorial, St Paul’s Cathedral, Birla Planetarium, or relax at the Ganges Ghats.
Our Experience
To sum up our experience, we definitely highlight that access is the biggest USP of the hotel. Should travelers prefer to spend their time closer to the city or families want to hold their functions closer by, this would be the apt venue. For those residing in Kolkata, the restaurants welcome walk-ins and should be on the charts for quality time dining with friends and family. The comfortable rooms, pleasing interiors, and ever-smiling and helpful attitude of the staff compel us to give bonus points to this newly opened space.
So, whether you are on a corporate trip or a family vacation to the city, this hotel with its doors open in the heart of the city could be a great choice!
The author was at the hotel on invitation.
Location: 17 Garcha, 1st Lane, Ballygunge