This painting and photography exhibition in Kolkata ties creativity with heritage

Drop in for the exhibition between January 10 - 12 at an iconic heritage space
Highlighting our responsibility towards preserving heritage through the medium of art is the crux of the painting and photography exhibition - Heritage Meets Art. Organised by Hiji Bij Bij Society and now on its 9th year streak, the exhibition has 29 participants from the city displaying their perspective and idea of how art can be married with heritage.

Held at the iconic heritage space - the Ramdulal Nibas Thakurbari, from January 10-12, 2025, this exhibition not only gives space to emerging talents to show their creativity but also keeping it open to all makes it more engaging with society.

Some of the participants include Porichoy Mondal, Alakananda Das, Meholi Roy, Sayangsree Dutta, Madhabi Khanra, Tapas Pramanik, Indranil Sengupta and Joydeb Sil to name a few.

What: Heritage meets Art

Where: Ramdulal Nibas Thakurbari

When: January 10 - 12, 2025

Timings: 3 pm - 8 pm (all three days)

