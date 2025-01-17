Documentary highlighting India’s influence on The Beatles to be screened in Kolkata

As part of the British Council’s Culture Friday initiative, acclaimed documentary The Beatles and India by Ajoy Bose will be screened. The documentary highlights the influence India had on the renowned band The Beatles. Through a collection of archival footage, photographs, eye–witness accounts and more the journey of George, John Paul and Ringo is narrated. There will be discussion with the director post the screening.
What: Screening – ‘The Beatles and India’
When: January 17, 2025
Where: British Council Kolkata, Camac Street
Timings: 6 pm onwards
Entry: Free