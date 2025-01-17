Kolkata

Documentary highlighting India’s influence on The Beatles to be screened in Kolkata

The screening is free for all
The Beatles
The Beatles@BeatlesSpotify- X
As part of the British Council’s Culture Friday initiative, acclaimed documentary The Beatles and India by Ajoy Bose will be screened. The documentary highlights the influence India had on the renowned band The Beatles. Through a collection of archival footage, photographs, eye–witness accounts and more the journey of George, John Paul and Ringo is narrated. There will be discussion with the director post the screening.

What: Screening – ‘The Beatles and India’

When: January 17, 2025

Where: British Council Kolkata, Camac Street

Timings: 6 pm onwards

Entry: Free

The Beatles
Kolkata
Events
documentary screening

