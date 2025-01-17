Head over to this weekend carnival in Kolkata, where art and retail therapies top the list

Kolkata

Do not forget to make a stopover at Jodhpur Park this weekend and see the grounds come alive with creativity, art and local talent. The Art Cart, is all set to host its flagship event – Canvas Carnival- which now enters its third edition and is growing which each edition. A beautiful celebration of community and culture, the festival will comprise workshops, live performances, large-scale installations, lifestyle and food pop-up exhibition, photo-ops, splash art, and much more. Like every year, it gives a platform to local artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their skill to the people at large.

What: Canvas Carnival

Where: Jodhpur Park

When: January 17- 19, 2025

Timings: noon – 9 pm (all three days)

