Head over to this weekend carnival in Kolkata, where art and retail therapies top the list

Do not forget to make a stopover at Jodhpur Park this weekend and see the grounds come alive with creativity, art and local talent. The Art Cart, is all set to host its flagship event – Canvas Carnival- which now enters its third edition and is growing which each edition. A beautiful celebration of community and culture, the festival will comprise workshops, live performances, large-scale installations, lifestyle and food pop-up exhibition, photo-ops, splash art, and much more. Like every year, it gives a platform to local artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their skill to the people at large.
What: Canvas Carnival
Where: Jodhpur Park
When: January 17- 19, 2025
Timings: noon – 9 pm (all three days)