Do not miss out on these special cultural performances in Kolkata

Head over to ICCR today and tomorrow
Get ready for a two-day cultural extravaganza –Mardala Manjeera- The Divine Rhythm. Presented by Darpani in association with Ministry of Culture, Government of India and supported by Caring Minds, the show is curated and directed by Arnab Bandyopadhyay. Showcasing classical and contemporary dance and music, the evnt will take place at the Satyajit Ray auditorium, (ICCR) on January 18 and 19, 2025 from 5:30 pm onwards. Notable participants for the event will include Priti Patel, Sharmila Biswas, Arnab Bandyopadhyay with members of Darpani, Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, Praveen Kumar and others.
What: Mardala Manjeera- The Divine Rhythm
Where: ICCR
When: January 18 & 19, 2025
Timings: 5:30 pm onwards (both days)
Entry: Open to all