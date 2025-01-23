Witness the magic of Mozart and Beethoven in Kolkata

Get ready for an enchanting evening of classical music as the Victoria Memorial Hall and Alliance Française du Bengale, in association with the Consulate General of Italy, present Mozart & Beethoven: Famous Piano Concertos. This Franco-Italian initiative promises a symphonic experience to remember, featuring the Kolkata Sinfonietta, Didier Talpain and the virtuoso pianist Alessandro Commellato.

As part of the third edition of Western Classical Musical Concerts, this event will showcase timeless piano concertos by Mozart and Beethoven, blending the brilliance of European maestros with Kolkata's musical heritage. The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, along with several prominent cultural organisations.

Date: January 27, 2025

Time: 6.15 pm

Venue: Durbar Hall, Victoria Memorial Hall