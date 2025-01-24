Celebrate cross-disciplinary creativity and sustainability at this conference in Kolkata

Over two days, the conference will feature illustrated presentations, panel discussions, screenings, round tables, and performances. The focus is on sustainable solutions, ecological practices, grassroots innovations, and community-driven policies. It aims to foster dialogue across disciplines and bring together thought leaders, artists, architects, designers, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the interconnectedness of creativity and the environment.

Speakers include renowned personalities like Abin Chaudhuri, Prof. Ashoke Chatterjee, Dr. Padmini Ray Murray, and Vikash Kumar. They will address topics such as sustainable design, cultural preservation, and interdisciplinary approaches to problem-solving. The conference is open to practitioners, students, educators, and anyone passionate about creating a sustainable and inclusive future.