Kolkata to experience a musical candlelight concert this weekend

The Candlelight concert is happening on July 20 at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata and this edition is all about giving a tribute to the master maestro of south Indian and Bollywood music – A. R Rahman. An experienced Indian classical ensemble comprising instrumentalist’s on the tabla, flute, keyboard and santoor will be there to enthrall the audience throughout the show.

Those who will be making their way to the Candelight concert this weekend might be treated to songs like Jiya Jale from Dil Se, Yeh Haseen Wadiyaan from Roja, Tu Hi Re from Bombay, Jashn- e Bahara from Jodhaa Akbar, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha and many more. With the performance being a one-of-a-kind in the City of Joy, there will be three slots for catching up from 5 pm onwards. It makes sure that the maximum number of people can come over for this unique experience and at their time of convenience.

And yes, to those who will be worried about the 'candles' in the candelight concert, safety and caution have been taken to make them aesthetic, people-friendly and safe. So, you can drop in worry less and enjoy to the fullest.