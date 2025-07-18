Kolkata to experience a musical candlelight concert this weekend

While candlelight dinner has been coming under the aegis of the most romantic things to do under the sun, have you ever thought of treating your friends, partners or spouses to a candlelight concert performance? Surrounded by hundreds of candles and engulfed by their radiance, how would it feel when you hear the musician’s plays melodious harmonies which resonate and echo through the walls?
For the first time the concept of Candlelight concerts comes to India and Kolkata to be specific where this weekend, you can listen to some of the known tunes in a beautiful ambiance.
The Candlelight concert is happening on July 20 at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata and this edition is all about giving a tribute to the master maestro of south Indian and Bollywood music – A. R Rahman. An experienced Indian classical ensemble comprising instrumentalist’s on the tabla, flute, keyboard and santoor will be there to enthrall the audience throughout the show.
Those who will be making their way to the Candelight concert this weekend might be treated to songs like Jiya Jale from Dil Se, Yeh Haseen Wadiyaan from Roja, Tu Hi Re from Bombay, Jashn- e Bahara from Jodhaa Akbar, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha and many more. With the performance being a one-of-a-kind in the City of Joy, there will be three slots for catching up from 5 pm onwards. It makes sure that the maximum number of people can come over for this unique experience and at their time of convenience.
And yes, to those who will be worried about the 'candles' in the candelight concert, safety and caution have been taken to make them aesthetic, people-friendly and safe. So, you can drop in worry less and enjoy to the fullest.
What: Candlelight concert
Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
When: July 20, 2025
Timings: 5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm
Tickets are available online
