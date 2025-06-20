This Kolkata hotel has a series of events celebrating Pride Month

The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata, has always been an ally, and celebrates Pride month with much fervour. This year too it is no different. The 5-star hotel in Kolkata has rolled out a month-long celebration of love, diversity and glamour. A legacy of inclusion for over a decade, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group has been a trailblazer in embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion. From inclusive hiring to queer-affirming nightlife under the Kitty Su Pop-Up’s Pure Love banner, the Group continues to redefine hospitality—not just as service, but as belonging.

Pride Month celebration at The LaLit Great Eastern Kolkata

The hotel has transformed into a vibrant haven of joy, acceptance, and inclusivity to be celebrated all through the month. The much-anticipated Bollywood Banger: Pride Edition—a dazzling grand finale, promises to be Eastern India’s largest and boldest LGBTQ++ event, on Saturday June 21. DJs Aziz, DNA, and Amit take over the night with thumping beats, fierce fashion, and unapologetic self-expression.

A Brunch With Pride, and a Twist! is being hosted every Sunday, from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm at Alfresco All Day Dining. Indulge in the Pride brunch with a surprise—a flamboyant fusion of food, flair, and fun, priced at just INR 2200 plus taxes. Chef Sunayan Pramanik has curated a menu that celebrates love in all its global flavours—from the Manhattan’s Pride Charcuterie Platter to the Chocolate Unity torte. Expect interactive art, delightful surprises, and infectious energy with every bite.

The Exclusive Pride Month also offers pride pastry combo at The Bakery where guest can enjoy the whimsical Cream Horns with Coffee for just INR 399 plus taxes. Sip with a Splash of Love at The Wilson’s where Pride-themed cocktails and mocktails start at just INR 350 plus taxes. Also stay with Pride and book the Edwardian Room with special inclusions—a lavish buffet breakfast and a complimentary 30-minute foot massage to keep the pride vibes rolling.

