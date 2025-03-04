Experience a solo exhibition by legendary artist Shuvaprasanna in Kolkata this week

Shuvaprasanna, a born artist, has been painting since his childhood, and art enthusiasts will get to see his latest creations this week at his solo exhibition titled Journey of Shuvaprasanna. This exhibition will consist of 37 works, done on canvas and paper, and one can revisit some of the few Icons, Metamorphsis series paintings. Owls and swans can also be found in new forms in this exhibition. This exhibition will witness the launch of a new series of paintings by the legendary artist. In this series, the artist a mostly portrayed different human faces. The faces are mostly of common people with varied expressions and characters. Shuvaprasanna's observation and depiction of different human characters of different nature in his own stylised form will mesmerise the art lovers.

What: Art Exhibition- Journey of Shuvaprasanna

Where: Birla Academy of Art and Culture

Timing: Opening- Tuesday, March 4, 6 pm | On view till March 9