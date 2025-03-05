Documentary festival Doc Edge on till March 7 in Kolkata

Giving a platform for known and blossoming talents in creative documentary is Docedge. Its film festival is currently on at Nandan–III and showcases a variety of documentaries, all having grabbed awards at various film festivals.

On March 5, Nocturnes by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan is scheduled for 2.30 pm while All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen will be screened from 5.30 pm. In Nocturnes, the protagonists a woman scientist and a young man from the indigenous Bugun community set out to discover what the moths whisper. March 6, will begin with And, Towards Happy Alley by Sreemoyee Singh at 2:30 pm while Paatkatha I Golden Thread by Nishtha Jain will be screened from 5:30 pm.

The concluding day will see the movie Agent of Happiness by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbo ruling the screens at 2:30 pm and Writing with Fire, India's first feature documentary to be nominated for an Oscar, by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas at 5:30 pm.

What: Docedge Film Festival

Where: Nandan III

When: till March 7, 2025

Time: 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm