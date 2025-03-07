Journey through the trajectory of India’s artisanal heritage at this event in Kolkata

Weavers Studio Resource Centre presents an insightful journey into the revival and reinvention of India’s artisanal heritage. From ancient trade routes and the opulent Mughal courts to contemporary collaborations with global fashion houses, craft has always been at the heart of India’s cultural identity, evolving with each era while staying true to its roots. The presentation also features a walkthrough of the textiles exhibition with Swarup Dutta. Creative Director Chanakya School of Craft— Karishma Swali, will be presenting a session craft not as a fading tradition but as a dynamic and ever-evolving form of cultural storytelling.
The presentation taking place in Kolkata Centre for Creativity, aims to provide audiences with a comprehensive experience and allows art enthusiasts to explore the cultural diversity of ancient trade networks as well as immerse in the contemporary art, craft and culture.
What: Crafting Tomorrow - a presentation by Karishma Swali
Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity
When: Friday, March 7, 2025
Time: 3 pm - 6 pm
(Written by Addrita Sinha)