The third edition of the dance festival Swayamdhwani will take place on March 9 in Kolkata

Pragyadyuti, an Odissi Nrityabasa and curator Shayomita Dasgupta presents the third edition of Swayamdhwani on March 9. This year the performance line-up includes veterans and emerging artistes. The evening is divided into two segments. While the first, Tattva, is performed by the dancers of Pragyadyuti exploring the nuances of Odissi dance; the second, Expanding the horizons have multiple performers like Akash Malik, Rajashri Praharaj, and Samrat Dutta.
What: Swayamdhwani, Season 3
When: March 9, 2025
Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, Kolkata
Time: 5:30 PM
Entry Free and open to all