The third edition of the dance festival Swayamdhwani will take place on March 9 in Kolkata

The performances in the evening will explore the nuances of Odissi and expand the horizon to other classical dance forms
Pragyadyuti, an Odissi Nrityabasa and curator Shayomita Dasgupta presents the third edition of Swayamdhwani on March 9. This year the performance line-up includes veterans and emerging artistes. The evening is divided into two segments. While the first, Tattva, is performed by the dancers of Pragyadyuti exploring the nuances of Odissi dance; the second, Expanding the horizons have multiple performers like Akash Malik, Rajashri Praharaj, and Samrat Dutta.

What: Swayamdhwani, Season 3

When: March 9, 2025

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, Kolkata

Time: 5:30 PM

Entry Free and open to all

