Here's a guide for you to have fun in Kolkata this week!

Kolkata Centre for Creativity will host an engaging caricature workshop where participants will learn to simplify forms, exaggerate features, and create expressive characters. Through live demonstrations and hands-on exercises, the session will cover different caricature styles and professional applications of the art, from 11 am onwards on March 29.
Master Chef Dyuti Banerjee will curate an exclusive spring-summer menu, celebrating seasonal flavours at Cafe Yonder. The gourmet experience will feature signature dishes like Mogra sherbet, Machhbhaat arancini with Aamer ttok mayo, and Prawn sorak curry. Limited seats available for this one- night-only event on March 30 from 6 pm.
Tumi Thik, Jodi Bhabo Tumi Thik is an adaptation of Luigi Pirandello’s Right You Are—If You Think You Are, exploring the complexities of truth and perception. As curiosity about a family’s interwoven relationships intensifies, it disrupts their lives, raising the question—does absolute truth exist, or is it always relative? From 6.30 pm onwards on March 30, at Madhusudan Mancha.
Comedian Urooj Ashfaq brings her boldest show yet, It’s Funny To Me, where she sheds her mild image to embrace bold humour. With sharp wit and fearless storytelling, she pushes boundaries with risky premises and unfiltered takes. Catch her live at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 7 pm onwards on March 30.
Satyaban Chakraborty, once a promising student, sacrificed his future to uphold his teacher’s honour. Later, as an educator, his unwavering ideals and selflessness set him apart, alienating even his own family. Parabola Sir follows his poignant journey through sacrifice, loneliness, and the unbreakable bond between a teacher and his principles. Organised by Kolkata Playmakers and directed by Ram Mukhopadhyay, the play will take the stage at Madhusudan Mancha, from 6.30 pm onwards on April 1.
Sculptor Kiran Dixit Thacker presents Glimpses of Santiniketan, a solo exhibition of sculptures and drawings capturing the essence of tactile form and artistic devotion. Inaugurated by Jayanta Sengupta, the exhibition will feature insights from renowned artists Mrinal Ghosh, Soumitra Das, and Pankaj Panwar. Opening at 6 pm on the inaugural day, April 2 at Birla Academy of Art and Culture, it will remain on display until April 6, from 3 pm to 8 pm.
Kolkata Centre for Creativity will host Divine Dhrupad , a Hindustani classical recital by Sumeet Anand Pandey in the Darbhanga tradition, accompanied by Shri Nishaant Singh on the pakhawaj . This evening of devotion and melody begins at 6 pm at KCC on April 4.