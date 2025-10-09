Papa CJ comes to Kolkata at this neighbourhood bar, and this time it’s just about stories

Papa CJ, a name synonymous with English stand-up comedy in India, for quite some time, recently had his new show titled Still Standing Up, which as he describes, "is a way of telling the world that I’m still standing tall in the stand-up scene."

Unlike most performers, Papa CJ comes to this shows without a script, and remains all excited to see where his interaction with the audience leads. He doesn’t call it crowd work, rather it’s a mix of jokes and spontaneous conversations, usually. This time, in Kolkata, it won't be jokes, rather the stories from his life, of his life, and he is all open to hear your stories too. With a vast bank of material built over 20 years of comedy, he draws from it as needed. “It’s not just the first row I interact with. I walk around the auditorium, so no one is safe. If someone’s phone rings during the show, I usually take it, put it on speaker, hold it to the mic, and then enjoy the chaos between the caller and the person who owns the phone,” he had said in a recent interview with Indulge Express.

Where: Conversation Room, Chowringhee Road

When: Today, 7 pm onwards

Cover charges (refundable) applicable.