Papa CJ comes to Kolkata at this neighbourhood bar, and this time it’s just about stories

Some stories begin on stage. Some begin at your table. And tonight all will meet in one long conversation with Papa CJ at the Conversation Room on Chowringhee Road.
This time, Papa CJ is not doing a stand-up comedy show, but rather brings tales from his journey… sharp, funny, and full of heart. And not just him, if the audience has got one of their own stories, the mic will wait for them too. Three minutes, one story, an entire room listening. Pair the stories and conversation with drinks and of course the specialty items from their menu.
Papa CJ, a name synonymous with English stand-up comedy in India, for quite some time, recently had his new show titled Still Standing Up, which as he describes, "is a way of telling the world that I’m still standing tall in the stand-up scene."
Unlike most performers, Papa CJ comes to this shows without a script, and remains all excited to see where his interaction with the audience leads. He doesn’t call it crowd work, rather it’s a mix of jokes and spontaneous conversations, usually. This time, in Kolkata, it won't be jokes, rather the stories from his life, of his life, and he is all open to hear your stories too. With a vast bank of material built over 20 years of comedy, he draws from it as needed. “It’s not just the first row I interact with. I walk around the auditorium, so no one is safe. If someone’s phone rings during the show, I usually take it, put it on speaker, hold it to the mic, and then enjoy the chaos between the caller and the person who owns the phone,” he had said in a recent interview with Indulge Express.
Where: Conversation Room, Chowringhee Road
When: Today, 7 pm onwards
Cover charges (refundable) applicable.
