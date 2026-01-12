Canadian dancers Roger Sinha and Emmanuelle Martin to perform in Kolkata on Jan 13

Roger Sinha combined his cultural diversity which he inherited from his Armenian mother and Indian father to develop his unique choreography language. Uniting, Bharatanatyam, contemporary dance and martial arts, he gives birth to hybrid choreographies which is a testament to performing arts being a confluence of styles.

Emmanuelle Martin, wears many hats. Not only is she a trained dancer and soon-to-premiere short film director; but many of her on-stage acts grow deeply from her concern about the ecology. Adopting contemporary and urban dance styles, she is known for her improvisation skills and presence of mind, originating from holistic creative vision. Through her works, she tries to raise awareness on global ecology and the issues that it faces.