Canadian dancers Roger Sinha and Emmanuelle Martin to perform in Kolkata on Jan 13

Drive away all your mid-week blues by engaging and staying witness to a powerful dance performance which blends styles, emotions and performances on the same stage. The SappTopp Series Session V curated by Sapphire Creations Dance Co is all set to bring to you dancers Roger Sinha and Emmanuelle Martin from Canada. This is one performance which you should definitely bookmark on your calendar.
Roger Sinha combined his cultural diversity which he inherited from his Armenian mother and Indian father to develop his unique choreography language. Uniting, Bharatanatyam, contemporary dance and martial arts, he gives birth to hybrid choreographies which is a testament to performing arts being a confluence of styles.
Emmanuelle Martin, wears many hats. Not only is she a trained dancer and soon-to-premiere short film director; but many of her on-stage acts grow deeply from her concern about the ecology. Adopting contemporary and urban dance styles, she is known for her improvisation skills and presence of mind, originating from holistic creative vision. Through her works, she tries to raise awareness on global ecology and the issues that it faces.
Roger has been a past collaborator and is back after 16 years. His performance is not just a visual treat for the audience but also a reservoir of movement knowledge for emerging choreographers and professional dancers. Their performance is based on the essence of cross-cultural collaborations and inter-disciplinary styles which come together in the ‘process’ to generate a visually and aesthetically rich ‘outcome’.
This performance aims to blur the lines between the audience and the performer bringing everyone together in an interactive dimension without boundaries. This automatically makes everyone a part of a shared community and performance touch a chord in everyone’s heart and blending art / performing art in daily lives.
Catch Roger Sinha and Emmaneulle Martin in performance at The Urban Theatre Project on January 13, 2026
What: Choreo Lab & showcase
Where: 31/ A Kabir Road, Kolkata 700026
When: 7 pm onwards
