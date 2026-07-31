Sunburn Reload Mandarmani 2026: Everything you need to know

Reload is Sunburn’s compact format, a stage, a sound rig, a regional bill — dropped into a town for a day before moving on. This year’s flagship festival will happen at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on December 18–19, with the kind of international headliner list Reload doesn’t attempt. Mandarmani gets the smaller cousin, not the main event.

Unlike Digha, its louder neighbour down the coast, Mandarmani has spent two decades selling low-rise resorts, nothing taller than a coconut palm, and a main attraction that’s essentially the beach itself — long enough to drive along, which has made it a favourite detour for Kolkata road-trippers. The loudest fixture on the local calendar has been the Digha-Mandarmani Beach Festival each January with cultural stalls and seafood. A day-long, Sunburn-branded lineup at a beachfront resort is an entirely different ballgame.

For Mandarmani, it also solves a real gap: the town has never had much reason for anyone to stay engaged past sunset. A noon-to-10-pm run fills that window without changing what the place is for the other 364 days a year.

Sartek, Houdini, Rudra & Arcane, and Antim are the names on the lineup. At INR 1,499 onwards, it’s priced closer to a resort day pass with a show attached than a festival ticket. Whether it becomes an annual fixture or a one-off depends less on the organisers than on how the town feels about it the morning after.