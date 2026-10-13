Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash set to visit Kolkata Durga puja pandal? Here's what we know

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will hit the theatres in November 2026.

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, now known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Yash as Raavan. It will hit the theatres around Diwali in November 2026.

The first teaser trailer came out on July 30 at 4.15 a.m. during Brahma Muhurat. The trailer showed the main conflict between Ram and Raavan and gave a wider perspective of the mythological universe formed for the movie. But a lot of people had also questioned the absence of Lord Hanuman.

Other members of the cast include Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in important mythological characters. The second part of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is expected to hit the theatres in 2027.