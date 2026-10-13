Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash set to visit Kolkata Durga puja pandal? Here's what we know

Kolkata, have you also heard the news that team Ramayana is all set to visit the City of Joy? Oh yes, this is true. As per the organisers of the Dussehra celebrations in Salt Lake, team Ramayana is joining for effigy burning at Karunamoyee Mela Prangan, because of course Ravana vadh isn't possible without Lord Shri Ram.
Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, a charitable trust in Salt Lake, with close to 1,300 member families, is organising this Durga Puja and Dussehra at the Central Park.
Members of the Sansad revealed that an elaborate lineup of spectacular performances, cultural showcases, and interactive activities has been planned for the upcoming festive season, spanning from Durga Puja to the grand finale of Dussehra. According to reports, this year's festivities will center on the theme 'Ram Er Ayodhya / Ram Ki Ayodhya'—seamlessly weaving the cultural and spiritual legacy of Lord Ram throughout the celebrations.
In a new turn of events, the Sansad has revealed that team Ramayana, along with West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari will grace the occasion. However, there isn't much information about which all celebrities will be spotted, so we can pretty well expect the dashing Ranbir Kapoor and the ever-smiling Sai Pallavi to grace Salt Lake.
As per reports, a footfall of 70 Lakh people is expected.
Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, now known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Yash as Raavan. It will hit the theatres around Diwali in November 2026.
The first teaser trailer came out on July 30 at 4.15 a.m. during Brahma Muhurat. The trailer showed the main conflict between Ram and Raavan and gave a wider perspective of the mythological universe formed for the movie. But a lot of people had also questioned the absence of Lord Hanuman.
Other members of the cast include Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in important mythological characters. The second part of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is expected to hit the theatres in 2027.