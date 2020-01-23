Celebrating the onset of the new decade and the winter chills, The Sassy Spoon, Powai, has a launched a limited-edition dessert menu - the Berry Sassy Specials.

The plush new outpost of The Sassy Spoon in Powai has a fruity surprise in-store. Celebrating the onset of the new decade and the winter chills, it brings to its customers a limited-edition dessert menu - the Berry Sassy Specials.

Sassy Strawberry and Chocolate Tart

The new menu, curated by Rachel Goenka, presents Strawberry Chocolate Verrine (a verrine of dark chocolate mousse with vanilla crumble, nutmeg parfait and strawberry jelly); Strawberry Pistachio Torte with Raspberry Sorbet; Baked Strawberry Cheesecake with Berry Compote and Sassy Strawberry and Chocolate Tart (a chocolate cookie base, fresh berries, strawberry jelly and tender coconut ice cream).

When: Available until February 10

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai