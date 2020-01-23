Mumbai: The Sassy Spoon, Powai launches a 'berry-licious' limited-edition dessert menu
The plush new outpost of The Sassy Spoon in Powai has a fruity surprise in-store. Celebrating the onset of the new decade and the winter chills, it brings to its customers a limited-edition dessert menu - the Berry Sassy Specials.
The new menu, curated by Rachel Goenka, presents Strawberry Chocolate Verrine (a verrine of dark chocolate mousse with vanilla crumble, nutmeg parfait and strawberry jelly); Strawberry Pistachio Torte with Raspberry Sorbet; Baked Strawberry Cheesecake with Berry Compote and Sassy Strawberry and Chocolate Tart (a chocolate cookie base, fresh berries, strawberry jelly and tender coconut ice cream).
When: Available until February 10
Where: The Sassy Spoon, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai