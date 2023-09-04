YouTube Fanfest is back with an offline show in Mumbai

YouTube Fanfest is set to return to the live stage this year, as the platform marks 15 years since its localised version launched in India. Fans can celebrate the growth and success of YouTube in India alongside their favourite creators and artistes at an offline show at NESCO, Goregaon in Mumbai on September 27 that will also be livestreamed globally.

YouTube Fanfest (YTFF) has been showcasing the diversity of the creator community, with regional and in-country events across India since its inaugural show in Mumbai back in 2014.The event will will spotlight some of YouTube’s established and popular creators and artistes across multiple verticals, including beauty, comedy, dance, food, gaming and music while showcasing the new wave of talent that is taking India by storm.

The show will feature a high energy entertainment focused showcase with live on stage performances by artistes Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Kayan, Raja Kumari and creators including Anuv Jain, Awez Darbar, Danish Sait, Funcho, Lakhneet, Nagma Mirajkar, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane, Shorts Break, Suhani Shah, Team Naach and Techno.

Also read: 50 Cent to perform in Mumbai in November for The Final Lap Tour 2023

Fans can also look forward to hearing from their favourite creators throughout the show including messages from Astuti Mw, Crafians by Mudrit and Harsheen, Dynamo, Fit Beauty, ItzChaCha, Jagruti Pahwa, Jasmin Jaffar, Jenni MJ, Kabita's Kitchen, KL BRO Biju Rithvik, Mythpat, Miss Miracle, Mousumi Kundu, Mridul Sharma, Sarah Sarosh, So Saute, Shreemani Tripathi, Tanmay Bhat, Thakur Sisters and TN TAMIL YT.

Superfans keen to meet and interact with their favourite creators and artistes will also have the opportunity to do so through an exclusive meet and greet opportunity. Fans who want to attend the live event in Mcan now sign up for General Admission (GA) tickets on BookMyShow.



Also read: Tao Art Gallery hosts Shrinivas Gadre’s debut solo exhibition