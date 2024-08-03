Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

NCPA and HSBC India present Bandish, India's biggest Indian Music Festival. This three-day festival celebrates legendary Indian composers and features eminent artists performing works from pre-independence and post-independence eras.

3rd August: Tata Theatre

Malini Awasthi- Thumri, Dadra, Kajri, Chaiti, Sawan, and Jhoola

Experience the semi-classical and folk music traditions with Malini Awasthi, trained under the legendary Girija Devi. She brings a rich repertoire from regions like Banaras and Awadh, performing compositions by poets such as Bharatendu and Ramprasad Mishra, sung in the Kashika dialect, providing a vibrant and authentic experience of regional Indian music.

Tickets: INR 400 onwards

4th August: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Curated and Presented by Uttam Singh

Singers: Vibhavari Apte Joshi, Anwesshaa, Smita Adhikary, Hrishikesh Ranade & Rajesh Panwar

Compère: Yunus Khan

An evening of unforgettable melodies curated by Uttam Singh, featuring the works of legendary composers Naushad and Madan Mohan. Five talented singers accompanied by an orchestra of over 40 musicians. Hosted by Yunus Khan, a nostalgic journey through the golden era of Bollywood music.

Tickets: INR 600 onwards