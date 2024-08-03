Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

NCPA and HSBC India present Bandish, India's biggest Indian Music Festival. This three-day festival celebrates legendary Indian composers and features eminent artists performing works from pre-independence and post-independence eras.
Experience the semi-classical and folk music traditions with Malini Awasthi, trained under the legendary Girija Devi. She brings a rich repertoire from regions like Banaras and Awadh, performing compositions by poets such as Bharatendu and Ramprasad Mishra, sung in the Kashika dialect, providing a vibrant and authentic experience of regional Indian music.
Tickets: INR 400 onwards
Curated and Presented by Uttam Singh
Singers: Vibhavari Apte Joshi, Anwesshaa, Smita Adhikary, Hrishikesh Ranade & Rajesh Panwar
Compère: Yunus Khan
An evening of unforgettable melodies curated by Uttam Singh, featuring the works of legendary composers Naushad and Madan Mohan. Five talented singers accompanied by an orchestra of over 40 musicians. Hosted by Yunus Khan, a nostalgic journey through the golden era of Bollywood music.
Tickets: INR 600 onwards
Love and Information, written by British playwright Caryl Churchill in 2012, returns to NCPA's Experimental Theatre in August. The play comprises over 50 scenes without stage directions or central characters, reflecting the oversaturation of information in the modern world. It covers subjects like mental illness, privacy erosion, and memory atrophy. Adapted for Indian audiences, the play features a talented cast and offers an immersive theatrical experience in Mumbai.
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai
When: 3rd & 4th August | 3.30 PM & 7.30 PM
Ticket Price: INR 500 onwards
Bayroute is hosting a week-long celebration of tequila with a unique twist, featuring a cocktail menu with unexpected combinations. They've carefully selected tequilas, including Patrón and Camino Tequila, to craft innovative cocktails like Moroccan Medjool & Coffee, Musa, Jambolan, Turkish Urfa, Filfil, Yamas, and Turkish Bal. Each cocktail showcases the versatility and potential of tequila, offering delightful flavor combinations and unique experiences.
At The Westin Mumbai Garden City, we invite you to experience Mitti Di Khushboo (The Fragrance of the Soil) from August 4th to 13th. This campaign celebrates the ancient art of clay pot cooking, offering dishes with robust flavors and healthier benefits. Delight in traditional favorites like Padoliwali Dal, Champaran Mutton, and Matka Shahi Baba Peer Biryani. Join us to celebrate the rich heritage of Indian culinary traditions and let the aroma of our soil captivate your senses.
The rhythmic drumming of rain, a steaming bowl of ramen warming your soul, and a refreshing drink in hand. This monsoon experience Sesame - Hyatt Centric Juhu, has unveiled their delectable Ramen Biyori which translates to "A Perfect Day for Ramen," and this aptly named menu delivers exactly that – a delicious and comforting escape from the rain.
The menu boasts a variety of options, each featuring rich, flavorful broths and perfectly cooked noodles. Enjoy classic and savory options like Shio Ramen (light and clear chicken broth), Shoyu Ramen (rich and savory broth), Tonkatsu Ramen (rich and creamy broth), and Miso Ramen (flavorful bonito-Shiro miso broth). For the more adventurous, Sesame offers contemporary takes like Edamame & Tofu Ramen (clear vegetable broth with kimchi tare) and Chicken & Chili Roulade (clear chicken broth with kimchi tare and chili-green onion chicken pâté). Personalize your ramen experience with house-made jowar, ragi, and wheat noodles, house-made chilli oil for an extra kick, vegetable toppings like sliced jalapeños and bamboo shoots, and protein options like jammy eggs.