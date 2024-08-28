Weave your tapestry at this workshop in Mumbai

On the sidelines of the ongoing art exhibition Feeling through Fibre at 47 A gallery, artist and curator Julie Kagti is all set to host a special tapestry weaving workshop for the people. Drawing from her field of expertise, the workshop would go deeper into the history and heritage of Indian textiles where one can learn the basic techniques and tips to weaves a tapestry.

The exhibition allows the participants to step into the shoes of an artisan and through the nitty gritty understand the sheer hard work and time that is taken to create a beautiful tapestry masterpieces. It also makes them aware towards this ancient craft and aims to instill in them the ability to preserve it. And yes, you get to take away what you create! So register soon!