Mumbai

Chef Quang Dung brings Vietnamese flavours to this fine diner in Mumbai

Check out this six-course menu on August 28 and 29 only
Chef Quang Dung brings Vietnamese flavours to this fine diner in Mumbai
Image Credits: Unsplash
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

If you are up for tasting some Vietnamese food, then save yourself a seat at this gourmet pop-up hosted by The Chambers, which presents A Rendezvous: The Culinary Chronicles with Chef Quang Dung at Taj Lands End Mumbai. Chef Dung’s restaurant, Chapter is a Michelin Guide selected restaurant in Hanoi for 2023 and 2024, which specialises in the flavours and aromas of Northern Vietnam, which is precisely what he would be bringing to the table for the Mumbai diners in his first tour in the country. The six-course sit down dinner will also be accompanied by a pairing of fine beverages from Glenfiddich.  

Chef Quang Dung brings Vietnamese flavours to this fine diner in Mumbai
This Mumbai diner is making working lunches all fun and gourmet
Chef Quang Dung
Chef Quang Dung

What: A Rendezvous, The Culinary Chronicles

Where: Ming Yang, Taj Lands End Mumbai

When: August 28 & 29, 2024

Timing: 12.30 pm onwards

Vietnamese Food
Chef Quang Dung
Taj Lands End Mumbai

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com