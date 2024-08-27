Chef Quang Dung brings Vietnamese flavours to this fine diner in Mumbai

If you are up for tasting some Vietnamese food, then save yourself a seat at this gourmet pop-up hosted by The Chambers, which presents A Rendezvous: The Culinary Chronicles with Chef Quang Dung at Taj Lands End Mumbai. Chef Dung’s restaurant, Chapter is a Michelin Guide selected restaurant in Hanoi for 2023 and 2024, which specialises in the flavours and aromas of Northern Vietnam, which is precisely what he would be bringing to the table for the Mumbai diners in his first tour in the country. The six-course sit down dinner will also be accompanied by a pairing of fine beverages from Glenfiddich.