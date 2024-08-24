This Mumbai diner is making working lunches all fun and gourmet

Do you jot down a business lunch on your calendar quite regularly? Have important delegates visiting and want to treat them out for a gourmet lunch? Check out TresInd Mumbai’s all new Business Lunch Menu which takes you on a culinary journey through India.

Available only on weekdays, the menu is helmed by expert chefs Himanshu Saini and Sarfaraz Ahmed. It offers the patrons a modernist approach to Indian fine dining and gives oyu dishes on the plate through which you can enjoy indigenous traditional flavours.