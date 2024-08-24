This Mumbai diner is making working lunches all fun and gourmet

Do you jot down a business lunch on your calendar quite regularly? Have important delegates visiting and want to treat them out for a gourmet lunch? Check out TresInd Mumbai’s all new Business Lunch Menu which takes you on a culinary journey through India.
Available only on weekdays, the menu is helmed by expert chefs Himanshu Saini and Sarfaraz Ahmed. It offers the patrons a modernist approach to Indian fine dining and gives oyu dishes on the plate through which you can enjoy indigenous traditional flavours.
Talking about the new menu, executive chef Sarfaraz reveals, “The Business Set Lunch Menu is a concise meal to bring about the signature Tresind style, promising an unforgettable dining experience. The dishes are light, with small portions, ensuring a delightful experience, including dessert. We have curated this menu with the diner’s experience and needs in mind.”
This is a delicious six-course menu which promises to take you on a gastronomic adventure within 45 minutes to an hour. New ingredients like King Mushroom, New Zealand Lamb Chops, and French Scallops are the highlights of the menu. Some of the dishes served include Raw and ripe aamras puri; Kolkata beetroot chop, kasundhi, beetroot carpaccio; sour curd rice, moilee ice-cream, curry leaf honey; lamb chop, rosemary vindaloo curry, ghee roast potato; murgh zamin doz, papad ki sabzi, motia pulao; and filter coffee cornetto, miso caramel ice-cream.
What: Business Lunch Set Menu
Where: TresInd Mumbai
When: Monday – Friday
Timing: noon – 3:30 pm
Price: Rs 2800 + (Veg) / Rs 3000+ (Non- Veg)