This fine diner in Mumbai introduces a limited-edition ramen menu

If you are in the mood for a hot one-pot meal with multiple flavours and packed with proteins and meat, then head over to try out the special Ramen Menu introduced by The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza. You may dig into the Katsu ramen which is a blend of chicken, green veggies , shiitake mushrooms and bell peppers or opt for the Ohayogozaimasu with its bacon, vegetables, avocado , poached egg and a savoury miso base. Each bowl has several textures put together which makes them unique.