This fine diner in Mumbai introduces a limited-edition ramen menu

If you are in the mood for a hot one-pot meal with multiple flavours and packed with proteins and meat, then head over to try out the special Ramen Menu introduced by The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza. You may dig into the Katsu ramen which is a blend of chicken, green veggies , shiitake mushrooms and bell peppers or opt for the Ohayogozaimasu with its bacon, vegetables, avocado , poached egg and a savoury miso base. Each bowl has several textures put together which makes them unique.
All spice lovers can check out Spicy tofu miso ramen. This vegetarian bowl has spicy chilli oil, tofu mince, and fresh vegetables and the Avocado ramen noodle with its plentiful of avocado, mushroom, veggies, Thai curry and coconut is one for all the health –conscious eaters out there.
What: Limited Edition Ramen Menu
Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive
When: till September 15, 2024
Timing: noon – 11 pm
Price: Rs 1000 onwards