This hotel brings food from a popular Indo-Japanese fusion restaurant to Mumbai for the first time

The pop-up will take place on August 24th and 25th
Lobster Rasam Chawanmushi

Hyatt Centric Juhu has announced a spectacular culinary event to celebrate its second anniversary. Mumbai will host the world’s first Indo-Japanese fusion restaurant, Inja, in an exclusive collaboration with Sesame, the hotel's acclaimed Asian cuisine restaurant.

This Indo-Japanese food pop-up extravaganza promises an unparalleled dining experience, blending the rich flavours of Indian and Japanese cuisines. You can join in for this unique celebration and savour the innovative dishes that reflect the perfect harmony of two distinct culinary traditions.

Palak Paneer Sarada

Inja's Chef Adwait Anantwar leads the culinary charge, collaborating with Sesame's culinary experts to curate a special seven-course menu. Through extensive research and experimentation, Chef Anantwar masterfully balances the delicate flavours of Japan with the complex spice profiles of India. The result? A truly unique and unforgettable dining experience that will leave you wanting more.

Shiso Leaf Banarasi Chaat

Discover a fusion of flavours with dishes like Shisho leaf tuna & Pomelo chaat, indulge in a creamy lobster rasam chawanmushi, or the Palak paneer sarada, a perfect blend of Japanese and Indian culinary artistry.

August 24 and 25 | 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM & 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM | INR 6,500 + taxes per person

