Mumbai gets its first self-ordering Japanese Izakaya dining restaurant

SŌZŌ has unveiled its first self-order fast food izakaya concept with the launch of its flagship restaurant in Versova, Mumbai. Embracing traditional Japan fused with quick-service techniques, it offers an innovative dining experience that seamlessly combines the convenience of self-ordering with the rich flavors of izakaya.
Chef Parvez Khan has carefully curated a diverse menu featuring "express-comfortizakaya" dishes that combine the casual and inviting atmosphere of traditional cuisine with the idea of comfort food. From meticulously crafted sushi's to flavorful donburi bowls, comforting ramen, classic gyoza’s,and more. Each dish is prepared with the highest quality ingredients sourced from Japan and served promptly through an intuitive DIY-ordering system.
Inspired by the ambiance of a quintessential Japanese home, the outlet exudes an izakaya-themed interior that combines traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern comfort. Spread across 1200 sq. ft., patrons are welcomed with traditional Japanese noren banners. The space features natural wood mouldings and a shoji-inspired ceiling, enhancing the cosy and intimate dining atmosphere.
One of the captivating features is the striking glossy red wall with a large glass window embedded in it, drawing attention to the culinary artists at work. Following the vibrant red wall is a serene zen garden, a meticulously designed pure white space bathed in natural sunlight streaming through a translucent roof, providing a refreshing retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Whether for a quick lunch or an indulgent dinner, it promises an unforgettable dining experience tailored to every palate and occasion.
SOZO, Bunglow Number 2, Aram Nagar 2, JP road, opp subway restaurant, Versova | 12 PM to 11PM | approximately INR 450-500