Mumbai gets its first self-ordering Japanese Izakaya dining restaurant

SŌZŌ has unveiled its first self-order fast food izakaya concept with the launch of its flagship restaurant in Versova, Mumbai. Embracing traditional Japan fused with quick-service techniques, it offers an innovative dining experience that seamlessly combines the convenience of self-ordering with the rich flavors of izakaya.

Chef Parvez Khan has carefully curated a diverse menu featuring "express-comfortizakaya" dishes that combine the casual and inviting atmosphere of traditional cuisine with the idea of comfort food. From meticulously crafted sushi's to flavorful donburi bowls, comforting ramen, classic gyoza’s,and more. Each dish is prepared with the highest quality ingredients sourced from Japan and served promptly through an intuitive DIY-ordering system.