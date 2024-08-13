This place in Mumbai is celebrating Parsi New Year with exclusive Bawa Bhonu: A Parsi Feast

Craving a taste of Parsi paradise? This Parsi New Year, you can indulge in a gastronomic extravaganza as a legendary culinary legacy comes alive at a one-of-a-kind pop-up at The Courtyard By Marriott Mumbai International Airport. BAWA BHONU: A Parsi Feast is the limited-time Parsi pop-up, curated by chef Daugdo Farokh Ragina at MoMo Cafe. You can experience the rich flavours and cultural heritage of the Parsi community in a delectable dining experience.
The Parsi New Year is more than just a date on the calendar; it's where families come together to share not just food, but stories, laughter, and blessings for the year ahead. Chef Ragina, known for her authentic home-cooked Parsi meals with culinary roots that run deep, carrying on the legacy of her renowned grandfather, Late Rustomji Bharda, is set to enchant a wider audience with an exquisite menu that celebrates the essence of Parsi cuisine.
With over 15 years of culinary expertise, Chef Ragina has meticulously crafted a menu that is a testament to her family's rich heritage and her passion for preserving traditional flavours. The Parsi pop-up will feature an array of iconic Parsi dishes, including the mouthwatering Salli boti, a flavorful combination of tender meat and crispy potato straws; paneer chutney cheeseballs, Bhindo papeta made with lady fingers & crisp potatoes for the vegetarian lovers, the comforting Salli marghi, a delightful blend of chicken and potato shreds; the delectable Patra ni machi, a flaky fish wrapped in banana leaves; the signature hearty Dhansak, a lentil-based stew packed with flavour; and the sweet indulgence of Lagan nu custard, a quintessential Parsi dessert. And let's not forget everyone’s favourite rose falooda.
On till 18th August 2024 | 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | INR 2,375 + taxes