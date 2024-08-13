This place in Mumbai is celebrating Parsi New Year with exclusive Bawa Bhonu: A Parsi Feast

Craving a taste of Parsi paradise? This Parsi New Year, you can indulge in a gastronomic extravaganza as a legendary culinary legacy comes alive at a one-of-a-kind pop-up at The Courtyard By Marriott Mumbai International Airport. BAWA BHONU: A Parsi Feast is the limited-time Parsi pop-up, curated by chef Daugdo Farokh Ragina at MoMo Cafe. You can experience the rich flavours and cultural heritage of the Parsi community in a delectable dining experience.

The Parsi New Year is more than just a date on the calendar; it's where families come together to share not just food, but stories, laughter, and blessings for the year ahead. Chef Ragina, known for her authentic home-cooked Parsi meals with culinary roots that run deep, carrying on the legacy of her renowned grandfather, Late Rustomji Bharda, is set to enchant a wider audience with an exquisite menu that celebrates the essence of Parsi cuisine.