Coastal elegance meets culinary brilliance in this new restaurant in Mumbai

In the heart of Mumbai's Vikhroli, a culinary jewel is set to shine—TAT, a premier dining destination that promises to redefine Indian coastal cuisine with its grand opening on August 5. Spearheaded by Sumit Govind Sharma, who is also behind EVE-Powai & EVE-Worli, Que Sera Sera-Andheri , TAT is more than just a restaurant; it's an experience that seamlessly blends the rich traditions of the Indian peninsula with a contemporary twist.
As we stepped into the restaurant, we were immediately captivated by its interiors. Designed by Reshma Karmarkar, the space is a harmonious blend of regional and cultural elements. The colourful murals depicting seaside sceneries and typical coastal communities set a welcoming tone, while the soft lighting and subtle aroma of spices transported us to the coasts of India. The decor is beautiful and refined, offering a perfect backdrop for the culinary journey ahead.
Our preview of TAT’s menu was a delightful exploration of flavours. We began our adventure with the Sol Kadi, a classic Konkani cooler that received an expert twist, setting the stage for the small bites to come. The Kothimbir Diamond Vadi, elevated with thecha, was a classic dish reimagined, though we wished for a bit more spice in the thecha. However, it was the Paneer 65 that truly stole our hearts. It's soft texture and lip-smacking flavours left us yearning for more.
Moving on to the specials, the Seppankizangu (Arbi) fry stood out. Inspired by Tamil Nadu cuisine, this delicately spiced dish with carom seeds, cumin, pomegranate, and pepper was our something new for this week. The Matar Karanji followed, offering a unique twist to the traditional fare.
For the mains, we indulged in the Markari Theeyal and Paneer Chettinad paired with Neer dosa and layered crispy Malabar paratha. The Markari Theeyal, a rich curry from Kerala, featured mixed vegetables cooked in roasted coconut, tamarind, and spices, delivering a subtle yet rich taste, while Paneer Chettinad brought the famous Tamil flavours to our table, though we wished it had a bit more of the iconic Chettinad kick.
No meal is complete without dessert, and TAT did not disappoint. The Badaam Puri and Pooran Polli Phyllo Money Bags were both unique twists on traditional Indian sweets. Each bite was a delightful surprise, blending familiar flavours with innovative presentation.
TAT's bar is a treasure trove of fine cocktails. Our favourites included the Digha, a vibrant mix of vodka, Campari, turmeric & cinnamon shrub, and lime; Diganta, a refreshing blend of gin, fresh papaya, basil oil, and honey; Kosta, a robust concoction of bourbon, mango syrup, campari, roasted cumin, and chili; and Sahil, a luxurious ghee-washed gin with apricot liqueur, almond syrup, cream, and rose water. Each drink was crafted to perfection, enhancing our dining experience.
As TAT prepares to open its doors, it promises to be a beacon of coastal culinary excellence.
Cost for two: INR 1,800++ approximately | At Vikhroli, Godrej 2