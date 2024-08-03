Coastal elegance meets culinary brilliance in this new restaurant in Mumbai

Our preview of TAT’s menu was a delightful exploration of flavours. We began our adventure with the Sol Kadi, a classic Konkani cooler that received an expert twist, setting the stage for the small bites to come. The Kothimbir Diamond Vadi, elevated with thecha, was a classic dish reimagined, though we wished for a bit more spice in the thecha. However, it was the Paneer 65 that truly stole our hearts. It's soft texture and lip-smacking flavours left us yearning for more.

Moving on to the specials, the Seppankizangu (Arbi) fry stood out. Inspired by Tamil Nadu cuisine, this delicately spiced dish with carom seeds, cumin, pomegranate, and pepper was our something new for this week. The Matar Karanji followed, offering a unique twist to the traditional fare.

For the mains, we indulged in the Markari Theeyal and Paneer Chettinad paired with Neer dosa and layered crispy Malabar paratha. The Markari Theeyal, a rich curry from Kerala, featured mixed vegetables cooked in roasted coconut, tamarind, and spices, delivering a subtle yet rich taste, while Paneer Chettinad brought the famous Tamil flavours to our table, though we wished it had a bit more of the iconic Chettinad kick.