This restaurant is all set to present ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ as a multi-sensory journey across Spain to Mumbai

Immerse yourself in an unparalleled experience at CIRQA in Lower Parel, as they team up with Sunset Cinema Club to present a one-of-a-kind event. This exclusive affair combines the thrill of watching a movie with an exquisite culinary journey, featuring carefully curated dishes to perfectly complement the showcased film.
Get ready for an unforgettable dining experience at their hidden bar, 1960, while enjoying the timeless favourite Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Chef Abhijit has artfully crafted a special menu inspired by the delectable flavours of Barcelona, Costa Brava, Seville, Pamplona and a delightful detour to the Tomatina festival.
23rd June, Sunday | 7:30 PM |INR 3,000 per person + F&B