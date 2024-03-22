4 Holi parties to look out for this year

Get ready to paint the town, the festival of colours is here! In the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture, Holi stands out as a celebration of colors, joy, and togetherness. It signifies the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the rejuvenation of life.
So people, gather your squad, don your brightest hues, and celebrate Holi like never before. Here are some of the best Holi parties in Mumbai, Pune and Goa you can go to:
Indulge in a decadent Sunday Brunch spread at Miri, with a riot of colours and flavours. Enjoy a specially curated Holi-themed menu, starting with a refreshing thandai or cocktails with Goa’s homegrown rum, Maka Zai. This Sunday, they will feature soulful Portuguese, Spanish, Konkani & English music by the band, Entre Nos, to get you in the mood.
Also look forward to the bar takeover by Maka Zai's brand ambassador — Abhirup Bhattacharya.
Where: Miri, The St. Regis Goa Resort, Mobor, Cavelossim, South Goa
When: Sunday, 24th March from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm.
Price: INR 2,999+taxes (without alcohol) and INR 3,999+taxes (with alcohol)
Get ready for one of the coolest Holi Party of this season called Holi Blast - Season 2! Featuring DJ Richal and DJ Mak, who will be spinning the hottest tracks from Bollywood to Hollywood live, there will be curated playlists to suit every taste.
You can also indulge in a feast with Holi special curations, including traditional Thandai, a variety of Chaat, a Momo station, and your choice of beverages, drinks and cocktails.
Where: 2nd floor, Nexus Seawoods Mall, Nerul, Navi Mumbai
When: 25th March, 9.00 am to 3.00 pm
Price: INR 299
Embracing this spirit of Holi, Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Mumbai Garden City has announced its Holi Brunch, promising an extravagant spread that goes beyond mere culinary delight.
The carefully curated menu features an array of traditional Holi dishes, including the iconic Gujiya, refreshing thandai, tantalizing chaat, and a plethora of colorful sweets and savory items.
From colorful decorations to lively music, every element is curated to enhance the festive experience.
Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City
When: 24th March (12:30 pm to 4 pm) and 25th March (2:30 pm to 3:30 pm)
Price: 24th March - INR 3,399++ (without alcohol) and INR 4,899++ (with alcohol) | 25th March - INR 2,299++
The Westin Pune is organising an electrifying Holi Brunch at The Market. Brace yourself for an extravaganza bursting with Bollywood glamour, tantalizing cocktails, and an epic feast of festive flavors!
Prepare to be dazzled as the mixologists whip up a storm with their Bollywood-themed cocktails, each sip a journey into the heart of India's cinematic charm.
But the excitement doesn't stop there! The DJ will serenade you with beats that'll set your soul dancing. Feel the pulse of the music as you sip, sway, and celebrate amidst the infectious energy of the crowd.
Where: The Market, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park
When: 25th March, 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm