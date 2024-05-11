4 places you can take your mum out for Mother's Day in Mumbai

As International Mother's Day is approaching in less than 24 hours, let us not succumb to the horrors of indecision. We have compiled the knowledge of four exquisite places in Mumbai you can take thy maternal figure to honour her on this special day:
Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport is hosting a special Mother's Day celebration at its restaurant, Fiona. The event includes a lavish brunch featuring sumptuous dishes curated by Chef Rajiv Das. From the tantalizing flavors of Kachi Mango Dabeli to the exquisite richness of truffle mushroom sparron, every dish has been thoughtfully curated to tantalize the taste buds.
In addition to the culinary delights, there will be a special Mother's Day workshop in collaboration with Desi Art Studio. Create a personalized masterpiece while spending quality time with your mother.
Date: May 12, 2024
Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM
Venue: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Price: INR 2,300 onwards.
This International Mother's Day, treat yourself to the luxurious sanctuary of Grand Hyatt Mumbai, where guests can indulge in expertly-crafted spa treatments that promise to enhance their well-being and leave them with glowing skin and inner harmony. With a range of massages to choose from, including the Bamboo and Hot Stone, as well as body exfoliations and wraps, guests can immerse themselves in pure luxury.
The package includes a 60-minute spa session, 20-minute body exfoliation, and 20-minute body wrap.
Date: May 12, 2024 to May 17, 2024
Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Venue: Club Oasis Spa, Grand Hyatt Mumbai
Price on request.
Treat your Mom to a memorable experience this Mother's Day at Communion Cafe, Mumbai! Imagine indulging in creamy hummus with three delectable variations, followed by your choice of mouthwatering tacos – jackfruit for the veggie lovers, or juicy chicken for those who crave a meaty treat.
Next up, dive into a soul-warming bowl of paneer or chicken makhani, a classic dish that's sure to tantalize the taste buds. And to top it all off, their legendary Death by Chocolate dessert promises a decadent finale that will leave your mom swooning.
Venue: D Y Patil School of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Navi Mumbai
Date: May 12, 2024
Time: 11 AM to 11 PM
Price: INR 1,599 onwards.
Badmaash, owned by Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, is offering complimentary desserts for all mothers dining on May 12th, 2024. With a delicious selection of traditional Indian and innovative confectioneries, like Masala Chai Tiramisu, Badmaash promises to create a memorable experience for families celebrating Mother's Day.
Date: May 12, 2024
Venue: Andheri & Kamla Mills