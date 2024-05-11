Treat your mums at these Kolkata diners on Mother's Day

Give your moms an off on Mother's Day and take them out for a lavish dining experience. Kolkata eateries make sure to curate some of the best special menu's for the mother on the special occasion of Mohter's Day. Here's what you should check out.
Treat your mum to a delicious lunch at the JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Kolkata.On the plate are items like Tok Aamer Moong Dal, Gobindobhog Rice, Meen Vattichattu, Nadan Choru, Pyaz Posto, Bieuleer Dal, Baiguni, Romanian Gnocchi, Stilton Fougasse, Recheado Chicken, Poi Toasties and specially curated pastry; and whole cake at the Bakery section.
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Price: Food INR 2399/+ Alcohol INR 3499/+
Reservations: +91 91474 25996
Celebrating the undying spirit of Mother’s on their special day, Social Kitchen at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport introduces a limited edition buffet Tum Jeo Hazaro Saal with curated recipes developed from mother’s kitchens over the years. Bringing back the essence of ‘ Ma er haater ranna’ on the buffet are items like Fhulkopir Sorshe Paturi, Bori Diye Mayer Hater Saag Bhaja, Khirod Katla and more. To conclude the meal, for dessert there is Thakurbarir Ada Diye Payesh.
Time: Lunch (1 pm – 4 pm) and Dinner (7:30 pm – 11 pm)
Price: INR 1000+ (per person)
Celebrate moments with your mother at Mynt, Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass. Enjoy delectable dishes from a lavish brunch affair and make the most important woman in your life feel special.
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Price: INR 2000+ per person
Reservations: 6292274003
Celebrate Mother’s Day in the Grand way this year. Head over for a peaceful brunch at threesixtythree⁰ in The Oberoi Grand. The hotel has just been conferred the Blue Plaque due to its heritage status and what better way to celebrate both together by creating wonderful memories with your mother and the chef serves some delicious dishes on the table.
Time: 12:30 pm
Price : INR 2500+ per person
Reservations: 033 2249 2323
Head over for a brunch at Kava at Fairfield by Marriott this Mother’s Day. Check out a host of culinary specialties whipped up by the expert chefs. What’s up for grabs? Tandoori aloo nazaqut, Mushroom roll, Malai broccoli ball, Chicken dumpling in nam prik sauce, Fish reshmi kebab, Fish in lemon butter sauce, Chicken cacciatore, Lemongrass Panacotta and more. You also get to participate in live cooking sessions and interact with the chefs. Mother’s will get an attractive discount as well.
Time: 12:30 pm – 3 pm
Price: INR 1549+
Reservations: +91 76050 86818
The city’s newest happening place Hashtag is all set to celebrate Mother’s Day with delicious food, live music, celebrity appearance, gifts and activities, attractive offers and more. Do not miss out on the amazing view of Chowringhee from this grand eatery.
Time: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
If your mother has a sweet tooth then do not miss out on these sweets from Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick. Honouring the women in one’s life the iconic dessert shop has introduced an array of specialties like Magic Laddu, Pranhara, Maa Sandesh, chocolate Mud Pot, Mango Gelato and more.
If you do not want to go out, then order in a gourmet experience from Ambrosia for Mother’s Day. This specially curated hamper contains soft tacos, three delightful condiments, nachos, Mexican millet salad, and Chocolate Marble Cake.
Price : INR 2450
For orders: 9830024338 / 9830073920
Check out a variety of desserts made specially by Butterfingers by Preetanjali for the occasion. From gluten –free jaggery coffee tea cake to Mango & almond, Cold set summer eggless cheesecake, you would find them all. You can also opt for a hamper, Spoiling me Rotten which contains, Hazelnut kisses, Mango cake jar and Crackers along with dip; You’re my Best-Tea a box with 3 tea cakes; Love You Forever a box with Hazelnut kisses and a Box of Classic French Hearts.
Price: INR 500 (hampers) / Rs 1750 (Cakes)
For orders: +91 98362 30066
Take your mums to LMNO_Q for a Mother’s Day brunch consisting of delicacies like Som Thai Salad, Spicy Guacamole Sushi, Malai Tandoori Broccoli, LMNOQ Murgh Tikka, Prawn and Garlic Dimsum, Phad Ke Mao and more.
Time: 1 pm – 5 pm
Price for two (approx.): INR 1700+ (without alcohol) / Rs 2500+ (with alcohol)
Reservations: +91 9903040506, +91 40046666
Experience Boba and Benta with Mom at The Sumo’s. Feast on their specially curated Bento boxes like Korean bento box which includes kimbap, kimchi, fried rice, Korean stew, corn dog and salad or the Japanese bento box comprising tempura, cream cheese sushi roll, egg/ edamame fried rice, creamy brown stew and salad; to name a few.
Price: INR 599+
Reservations : +91 74397 70970
Moti Mahal Delux welcomes all its patrons, especially the mothers with a treat of rich North Indian cuisine. Treat your taste buds to Dal Makhani, Paneer Butter Masala and Butter Chicken along with breads of your choice and Biryani. Also, conclude this wholesome meal with the nostalgic Tutti Fruity.
Time: 12 noon to 11 pm
Price for two (approx.): INR 1299+ onwards
Reservations: 7605060501 /7596084999
If your mom loves Biryani then no better place than the Biryani Canteen. Relish the Hyderabadi mushroom biryani, Potlam Chicken keema Biryani, Konaseema prawns roast pulav, Roasted Peking chicken, Aloo e atishi, Peshwari tangdi kebab, Kulfi falooda Fried Ice Cream and Death By Chocolate; all part of the Mother’s Day specials. Partake in a lucky draw during your visit and get a chance to win a summer getaway.
Time: 11 am – 2 am
Price for two (approx.): INR 1000+
Drop in at Café Offbeat Upthere to spend a chilled day with your Mothers. On the menu are Mushroom cheese balls, Mushroom stroganoff, Paneer shashlik with butter rice, Panko fried chicken, Buffalo chicken wings, Honey mustard grilled chicken, Chicken Stroganoff, Fish florentine, Diced chicken in black pepper sauce and more. Try the refreshing mocktails which include Kiwi skinny mojito, Mango magic, Black current slush, Kala khatta mojito & Strawberry fantasy.
Time: 11 am to 2 am
Price for two (approx.): INR 1000+
Club Verde brings to you some of its signature dishes for the special occasion. Dig into Chicken seekh kebab and Thai fish cakes, or opt for the vegetarian options like Harabhara kebab and Vegetable tempura. Paneer makhana subzi, Egg malai curry, and Thai coconut lime chicken, served alongside Baked pasta with Vegetables and Rajma masala await you for the mains. To conclude your meal, there are classic desserts like Payesh and Hot gulab jamun with Vanilla ice cream.
Price: INR 799+ per person
Head over to the Waterside Café at Hyatt Regency Kolkata for a memorable brunch this Mother’s Day. To entertain the guests, there will be a cupcake-making activity giving mother-children a memorable time. The culinary extravaganza includes Cream of Spinach soup, Italian prawn cocktail salad, Penne with Tomato rustic sauce, Sicilian caponata lasagna, Chicken stuffed with mushroom duxelle saffron sauce etc. There will also be attractive discounts on the occasion.
Time: 12:30 pm – 4 pm
Price – INR 2100 + per person
The iconic Trincas on Park Street is set to hosta special installation by Bobo Calcutta in honour of the occasion. Called Every Day is Mother’s Day; the artwork celebrates the essence of maternal love. Guests can enjoy clicking professional photographs by Nishan Das. With the venue being one of the primary centres of Jazz music, a captivating performance will follow throughout the day. Those apart, gorge on the soulful signature meals from the eatery.
Time: 1:30 pm onwards