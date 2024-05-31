Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is hosting the Shahi Bhopali Zaika food festival at Ummrao Restaurant. The festival features a specially curated menu by Chef Sohail Mohammad, showcasing the exquisite culinary delights of Bhopali cuisine, including mouthwatering kebabs, tantalizing curry delicacies, and an exclusive cocktail menu.
The vegetarian menu includes Chane Ki Dal Ka Shorba, Anjumi Kebab, Bhopali Daleem, and Diwani Handi, while the non-vegetarian menu features Mutton Yakhni Shorba, Mutton Khus Khus Ke Kebab, Chicken Badami Tikka, and delightful desserts like Shira-ye Chaman (Shahi Zarda) and Andai Ka Halwa.
On till 2nd June 2024 |6:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Vegetarian set menu: INR 2,500 per person, Non-vegetarian set menu: INR 2,800 per person
Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai is hosting a live stand-up comedy show featuring the renowned stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath. This event promises an evening of laughter, clever anecdotes, and groundbreaking jokes. Armed with an education from IIT-Bombay and a keen understanding of mathematics, language, and life, Biswa Kalyan Rath has become a formidable comedic force. His performance, which will last 1 hour and 30 minutes, is sure to captivate the audience with unconventional jokes.
1st June 2024 | 7:00 PM onwards. INR 1,299 onwards
Grand Hyatt Mumbai is hosting the premiere of the Candlelight Concerts series in Mumbai. Produced by Live Your City, the series will feature live music illuminated by thousands of candles. The first performance will be a reinterpretation of the best movie soundtracks by a local string quartet. This marks the first time these distinctive experiences will be held in India.
2nd June 2024 |6:30 PM & 9:00 PM. INR 1,199 onwards