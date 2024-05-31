Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is hosting the Shahi Bhopali Zaika food festival at Ummrao Restaurant. The festival features a specially curated menu by Chef Sohail Mohammad, showcasing the exquisite culinary delights of Bhopali cuisine, including mouthwatering kebabs, tantalizing curry delicacies, and an exclusive cocktail menu.

The vegetarian menu includes Chane Ki Dal Ka Shorba, Anjumi Kebab, Bhopali Daleem, and Diwani Handi, while the non-vegetarian menu features Mutton Yakhni Shorba, Mutton Khus Khus Ke Kebab, Chicken Badami Tikka, and delightful desserts like Shira-ye Chaman (Shahi Zarda) and Andai Ka Halwa.

On till 2nd June 2024 |6:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Vegetarian set menu: INR 2,500 per person, Non-vegetarian set menu: INR 2,800 per person