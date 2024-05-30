Artworks at this exhibition in Mumbai promises to be unique and affordable

If you love to spend time amongst good artworks then you might want to visit Method at Kala Ghoda which will house the Affordable Art Show curated by Srila Chatterjee from tomorrow onwards. The art exhibition would showcase artworks by talented artists from across India and each of the artworks would have their own distinct styles. From modern contemporary art to traditional art forms or even experimental forms, all will be up for display.
The artist line-up includes Anita Alvares known for her illustrations and urban sketches; Asish Malakar famous for his sholapith sculptures; Banoo Batliboi who creates artworks from old books; Dolon Kundu who goes by the ‘ pinch potter’ and more.
The artworks will be up for exhibition cum sale for as low as Rs 500 onwards.
What: Affordable Art Show
Where: Method, Kala Ghoda
When: May 31 – June 9, 2024
Timing: 11 am – 7 pm